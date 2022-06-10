Radhika Apte reveals she was asked to get a boob job, change her nose, refill her cheeks, and more

Bollywood actress Radhika Apte, who has been a crusader for body positivity recently revealed that she was just like her contemporaries was asked to go under the knife to make changes in her appearance.

In an interview with Film Companion, Radhika shared, “When I was new, I was told to do lots of jobs on my body and face. First meeting I had, I was told to change my nose. Second meeting I had I was told to get a boob job. Then that continued, then I was told to do something to my legs, then something to my jaw, and something to refill somewhere here (points to her cheeks) then Botox.”

Radhika has made a place for herself in Bollywood with her prowess as an artist. She entered the industry in 2005 with a small role in the film 'Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi'.

Over the years, she has also been a part of several Tamil, Marathi, Malayalam, Telugu and Bengali films. Radhika has also left a mark internationally and on OTT.

The actress recently wrapped 'Vikram Vedha' starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan.

Radhika will next be seen in the psychological thriller 'Forensic', which stars Vikrant Massey as Johnny Khanna, a forensic specialist and herself as Megha Sharma, a police officer.

'Forensic' is an edge-of-the-seat thriller where young girls are murdered on their birthdays in shocking ways. As new evidence comes forward with the help of advanced forensic technologies, the suspect keeps changing and the mystery keeps rising.

The film is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film of the same name and is directed by 'Chhorii' helmer Vishal Furia, and is produced by Mini Films and Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

Sharing her excitement on the film's trailer launch, Radhika Apte, who has commanded a huge fan following courtesy her successful OTT projects like 'Sacred Games' and 'Ghoul', said, "I am returning to the screens after more than a year and I am super thrilled about it. Even though Forensic is an adaptation of a south film, I can guarantee that the viewers are in for a surprising shock as this is not just another murder mystery.

"The plot is tight, the suspense is 'killer', and the shock is inevitable so I'm super pumped for this release and I can't wait to see the audience reaction".

'Forensic', which also stars Prachi Desai, Vindu Dara Singh and Rohit Roy in pivotal roles, will premiere on ZEE5 on June 24.