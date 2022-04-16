R Madhavan's son Vedaant wins silver in Danish Open swimming

Actor Madhavan's son, Vedaant Madhavan, who is fast emerging as a strong swimmer, has done the country proud by winning a silver medal at the Danish Open in Copenhagen.

Actor Madhavan, who is immensely proud of his son's achievements in swimming, took to Instagram to share his happiness.

Posting a video clip of his son receiving the silver medal, the actor wrote, "Vedaant Madhavan wins silver for India at the Danish Open in Copenhagen. Thank you so much Pradeep sir, Swimming Federation of India and #ansadxb for all your efforts. We are so proud."

This isn't the first time that Vedaant is winning medals in swimming. Last year, the 16-year-old swimmer had won four silver medals and three bronze medals at the 47th Junior National Aquatic Championships which were held in Bangalore.

Before that in March last year, Vedaant had won a bronze at the Latvian Open Swimming Champion event.

