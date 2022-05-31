R Madhavan Birthday Special: From 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' to '3 Idiots', times the actor won hearts with his acting prowess

Photo: AFP

Actor R Madhavan, who made us all go weak in our knees with his lover boy charm in the 2001 film, 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein', has carved a niche for himself in the Indian film industry with several hit films over the years.

Madhavan is one of the few actors in India with a pan-Indian appeal.

From an engineering student in Aamir Khan's '3 idiots' to a doting father in the web show 'Breathe', the actor has given several scintillating performances.

On R Madhavan's 52nd birthday, here are some scene that show captured his acting prowess:

3 Idiots

Madhavan had played the role of Farhan Qureshi, an aspiring photographer who ends up pursuing engineering for the sake of his parents. What he feels connected most with the people about his character was his heartfelt conversation with his dad, played by Parikshit Sahni.

Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein

When 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' released in 2001, the film failed to create sparks at the box office. What remained with the viewers was the brilliant act of the young newcomer who shone with his natural screen presence in the film, which also starred Saif Ali Khan and Dia Mirza.

Tanu Weds Manu Returns

Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan’s romantic comedy, 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns' released in 2015. The romantic-comedy that stars Kangana as Tanu and Madhavan as Manu is an epic love story that was helmed by Aanand L Rai.

Breathe

R Madhavan stepped into the digital arena with the web show 'Breathe'. It explores the life of an ordinary man facing extraordinary circumstances.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

Up next, he will be seen in 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'.

Starring Madhavan in the titular role, the film is based on the life of Nambi, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation who was caught in a spy scandal.

The film is mounted on a massive scale and apart from donning the hat of an actor and a director, Madhavan has also written and produced the project.

'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' recently premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on July 1, 2022.