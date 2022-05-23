Proud husband Ranveer Singh joins Deepika Padukone at Cannes; couple shares candid moment with Rebecca Hall

Ranveer Singh is one proud husband as he reached the French Riviera on Sunday to join wife Deepika Padukone, who is on the jury panel of the Cannes Film Festival this year.

His visit comes just days after he dropped a comment under one of Deepika's Cannes posts, that read, "Ok! That's it! I'm taking a flight."

In the pictures that are now going viral on the internet, Ranveer and Deepika look ecstatic to be reunited. In one of the photos, the couple can even be seen laughing their hearts out with fellow jury member Rebecca Hall.

Ranveer twinned with Deepika in a monochrome shirt, while Rebecca looked elegant in a green floral dress and statement earrings.

Deepika has not been leaving a single opportunity to turn heads at the coveted film festival. The actress has been serving looks one day at a time. She was seen donning an elegant Sabyasachi saree one day, while she also stunned in a black gown the other day.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Deepika will be next seen in 'Pathaan', opposite Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. She will also be seen sharing the screen for the first time with Hrithik Roshan in 'Fighter', which will be released in September of next year.

On the other hand, Ranveer will be next seen in Shankar's remake of his blockbuster film 'Anniyan', Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus' and Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'.

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 11:04 AM IST