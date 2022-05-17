Producer Mansi Bagla to make her debut at Cannes Film Festival 2022

Mansi Bagla, fronting the production house Mini Films, has been officially invited to Cannes Film Festival 2022. Mansi Bagla, early in her career as a film producer has been invited to the prestigious film festival to talk about her upcoming slate of films.

Mansi recently announced her collaboration with globally renowned author Ruskin Bond which has caught the attention and interest from all over the globe.

Mansi Bagla will be making her debut at the red carpet for the 75th edition of the film festival.

ALSO READ Watch: Deepika Padukone shares a glimpse of her journey to Cannes

"I am extremely excited to walk the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival to talk about my upcoming film projects and represent Indian cinema on the global stage. I have always had a creative calling and as a producer and my aim is to create and support content that is not just relevant but also does good business at the box office. I feel honoured to be a part of the Cannes Film Festival that celebrates global cinema and all that it stands for. I look forward to talk about my collaboration with Ruskin Bond, the stories we plan to create, and how love will be a central theme for all things I do ahead in life," Mansi Bagla said.

She further added, "My work requires a lot of hard work, patience and resilience because I work with talents, with people. Creativity needs space and understanding and I've dedicated my time to reach where I am today."

Mansi Bagla made news this year as she announced her second project 'Sirf Ek Friday' with Avitesh Shrivastava and Mahesh Manjrekar. Her maiden project 'Forensic' starring Vikrant Massey and Radhika Apte is due for release this year.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan jets off to the French Riviera with Aaradhya and Abhishek

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 03:04 PM IST