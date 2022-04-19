Priyanka Chopra REACTS to ‘Kaminey’ filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj visiting her restaurant Sona in NYC

Last year, actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas opened doors to her Indian cuisine restaurant in New York named ‘Sona’.

As per reports, the menu for Sona features a delectable fusion of Indian street food and authentic dishes with unexpected combinations.

Recently, filmmaker and producer Vishal Bhardwaj who directed Priyanka in 2009 film ‘Kaminey’ and 2011 film ‘7 Khoon Maaf’, visited the actress’s food joint and was all praises for it.

Vishal wrote on Twitter, "What a lovely night with friends and the most delicious desi food with a twist in New York. #SonaNewYork @priyankachopra."

Reacting to the tweet, Priyanka replied, “So glad you liked it sir. You’re welcome anytime. @VishalBhardwaj.”

Last year, ahead of its launch, the former Miss World had tweeted, "I'm thrilled to present to you SONA, a new restaurant in NYC that I poured my love for Indian food into. SONA is the very embodiment of timeless India and the flavours I grew up with. The kitchen is helmed by the incredible Chef #HariNayak, a masterful talent, who has created the most delicious and innovative menu, taking you on a food journey through my amazing country. SONA is opening later this month, and I can't wait to see you there!"

For the unversed, Priyanka and Nick have recently become parents. On January 22, the two took to Instagram and announced the birth of "a baby via surrogate."

Meanwhile, Priyanka was last seen in the sci-fi action film, 'The Matrix Resurrections'. She recently wrapped up filming for the thriller series, 'Citadel'.

On the acting front, Chopra will next be seen in Jim Strouse-directed rom-com ‘Text For You’. She also has ‘Sangeet’, an unscripted series co-produced with her husband Nick Jonas, and Hindi feature film ‘Jee Lee Zaraa’, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Besides that, she also has upcoming action film 'Ending Things' with Anthony Mackie, and Anthony Chen's next directorial venture, based on Shilpi Somaya Gowda's novel 'Secret Daughter'.

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 09:16 AM IST