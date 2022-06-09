Priyanka Chopra is excited for 'Ms Marvel', wishes Farhan Akhtar and other friends 'luck and love' for the series

Global star Priyanka Chopra recently penned a note for 'Ms Marvel' team on her social media account.

Taking to her Instagram story, the 'Bajirao Mastani' actor expressed excitement and applauded the 'Ms Marvel' team, for including and reflecting South Asian actors and culture.

Reposting the trailer of the series, Priyanka wrote, "So exciting! I love @msmarvelofficial and am so excited to see it come to life. Wishing my friends and everyone involved so much luck and love. #Represntationmatters".

She also tagged the cast of 'Ms Marvel' including Iman Vellani, Farhan Akhtar, Fawad Khan, Aramis Knight, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Matt Lintz and Yasmeen Fletcher.

Priyanka continued, "Go watch #MsMarvel now!"

'Ms Marvel' is one of the most highly anticipated projects in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It stars Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, the titular heroine, a Muslim American adolescent growing up in Jersey City. Kamala is a superhero mega-fan with an enlarged imagination, especially when it comes to Captain Marvel. She is an enthusiastic gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe.

It is a Marvel Comics-based American television miniseries created by Bisha K. Ali for the Disney+ streaming service.