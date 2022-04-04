Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas steal a kiss after their lunch date in Los Angeles; photos go viral

Power couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas never miss a chance to express their love for each other. They have been one of the most loved celebrity couples and they often paint the town red with their mushy romance.

Nick and Priyanka were recently spotted in Los Angeles as they stepped out for a lunch date. Photos of the couple are going viral on social media platforms, wherein Nick and Priyanka are snapped sharing a kiss before leaving in separate cars.

Priyanka sported an all-black ensemble for the outing while Nick was spotted in a colourful jacket.

The photo were shared on several fan pages of Priyanka and Nick. Take a look:

Ever since the couple got married in 2018, they haven't left any stone unturned to ooze couple goals for their fans and admirers.

They welcomed a their first child, a baby girl, in January 2022 via surrogacy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka was last seen in the sci-fi action film, 'The Matrix Resurrections'. She recently wrapped up filming for the thriller series, 'Citadel'.

PeeCee will next be seen in Jim Strouse-directed rom-com ‘Text For You’. She also has ‘Sangeet’, an unscripted series co-produced with Nick, and Hindi feature film ‘Jee Lee Zaraa’, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Besides that, she also has upcoming action film 'Ending Things' with Anthony Mackie, and Anthony Chen's next directorial venture, based on Shilpi Somaya Gowda's novel 'Secret Daughter'.

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 05:24 PM IST