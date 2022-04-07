'Prithviraj' star Manushi Chhillar roped in by United Nations for World Health Day

Manushi Chhillar, who is set to get the biggest launch in Bollywood opposite superstar Akshay Kumar in Yash Raj Films’ big ticket historical 'Prithviraj', always lends her voice towards important social issues. She is one of the most woke millennial youth icons of our country and has now been roped in by United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for World Health Day.

UNDP has closely followed her impactful work on diverse issues. From advocating for menstrual hygiene and HIV/AIDS through ‘Project Shakti’, to being actively engaged with several social causes including gender-based violence and COVID-19 awareness campaigns, they have witnessed the creative ways through which Manushi has drawn fans and audience’s attention to topical causes.

She will work with UNDP starting from World Health Day and also on the World Immunization Week on 7th April 2022 and from 24th to 30th April 2022 respectively.

Manushi, who won the Miss World crown for India 17 years after Priyanka Chopra grabbed the coveted honour, says, “It is a huge honour for me to be associating with United Nations Development Programme on several important issues that needs our immediate attention. UNDP is doing ground-breaking work across the world on healthcare and immunization. I will do my best to rally audience’s and bring attention to these important issues.”

She adds, “Vaccination is the need of the hour to protect lives and I’m looking forward to doing my bit to spread this message across the length and the breadth of the country. I want to work relentlessly to drive home UNDP’s agenda for India in the months to come, starting with World Health Day today. Working and caring for others gives me a lot of joy so I’m thrilled to partner with UNDP and lend a helping hand to those in need.”

