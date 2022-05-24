'Prithviraj' star Manushi Chhillar gets over 300 marriage proposals on the internet

Manushi Chhillar is all set to mark her big Bollywood debut with Yash Raj Films’ first historical, 'Prithviraj', based on the life and valour of the fearless and mighty King Prithviraj Chauhan. Akshay Kumar is essaying the role of the legendary warrior who fought valiantly to protect India from the merciless invader Muhammad of Ghor, while Manushi plays the role of his beloved Princess Sanyogita.

Manushi has wowed everyone in the trailer of 'Prithviraj' and her fan following seems to be meteoric because she has received over 300 marriage proposals on social media! The fans of the former Miss World 2017 have clearly been mesmerised by her beauty and grace because they come together to blatantly ask her hand in marriage. It has come to our notice that these fans are managing a fan club profile called ‘Marry Me Manushi’ for some time now and the list of her secret admirers seem to be growing by the day because marriage proposals are flooding the page.

When contacted, Manushi reacted to this sweet gesture from her fans by saying, “It’s quite flattering that so much love is pouring in. Someone has made this page and its very cute. Thank you for giving me so much love and I feel like all I need is everyone's love and support for my journey ahead!”

Her dream debut 'Prithviraj' has been directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who is best known for directing the television epic 'Chanakya' and the critically acclaimed film 'Pinjar'. The film is set to release on June 3 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 10:39 AM IST