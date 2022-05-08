Preity Zinta shares photo of her twins on Mother's Day: 'Beginning to understand what motherhood is all about'

Bollywood actor Preity Zinta celebrated this year's Mother's Day with her twins, as she dropped a beautiful picture with them and her mother, on Sunday.

The 'Veer-Zara' actor took to her Instagram handle and posted an adorable picture in which she is seen posing with her mother, Nilprabha Zinta and both of them holding Preity's twin babies Jai and Gia.

Sharing the picture Preity wrote, "I never understood why my mother called me so much, worried about me constantly & wanted to know my whereabouts, as I galavanted around the world as a teenager & an adult, till I became a mother. Now I'm beginning to understand it. From thinking of myself first, to learning to put my kids first, I'm beginning to understand what motherhood is all about".

She also added, "It's beautiful, empowering & a bit scary. I hope my children are more sensitive & appreciative of me than I was towards my mother. Irrespective, I will learn to love my kids more & expect less like all mothers & do everything I can, so they grow up to be the best versions of themselves Happy Mother's day to all the mothers out there - today, tomorrow & everyday, Loads of love n light".

After seeing the lovely snap, fans are swarming the comments section with heart emoticons and sweet messages.

Preity and her husband Gene Goodenough welcomed their twins via surrogacy last November.

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 06:13 PM IST