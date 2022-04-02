Prabhu Deva Birthday Special: 5 times the National Award winner wowed us with his dance

The King of Dance, Prabhu Deva, is all set to celebrate his 49th birthday on Sunday.

Born on April 3, 1973, Prabhu Deva was inspired by none other than his father himself to take up dancing. He has acquired formal training in Indian classical dance forms such as Bharatanatyam, as well as several western styles.

Deva started off as a background dancer in Tamil movies, before finally getting his first break as a choreographer in the Kamal Haasan starrer Vetri Vizha (1989). He has since then choreographed for over 100 films.

Not just dancing, but Deva also forayed into acting, direction and production as days passed.

In a career spanning 32 years, Prabhu Deva has performed and designed a wide range of dancing styles and has bagged two National Film Awards for Best Choreography. In 2019, he was awarded the Padma Shri for his contributions to dance.

As Prabhu Deva celebrates his birthday, let us have a look at five dance numbers which prove that he is called the 'King of Dance' for a reason:

Muqabala Muqabala

The most popular and iconic song of Prabhu Deva, 'Muqabala Muqabala' is still hailed as one of the best dance numbers even after all these years. The song was from the film 'Hum Se Hai Muqabala' which released in 1994.

Kay Sera Sera

Prabhu Deva danced to the beats of 'Kay Sera Sera' with none other than Madhuri Dixit by his side. Together, the duo set the stage on fire and the song has been etched in the minds of the viewers.

Urvashi Urvashi

Also from the film 'Hum Se Hai Muqabala', 'Urvashi Urvashi' saw Prabhu Deva take the nation by storm with his groovy steps.

Go Go Govinda

In 'Go Go Govinda', Prabhu Deva danced his heart out alongside Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha. The song was a part of the Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Oh My God'.

Jadoo Ki Jhappi

'Jaado Ki Jhappi', from the film 'Ramaiya Vastavaiya', featured Prabhu Deva alongside Jacqueline Fernandez. The duo won the hearts of the audience with their catchy steps and it became one of the most popular songs of the year.

