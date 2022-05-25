Post success of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', Kartik Aaryan visits Ganga Ghat in Varanasi

Kartik Aaryan's latest release 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' became the actor's biggest opening weekend film as it crossed the Rs 50 crore mark. In order to express gratitude, Kartik visited Ganga Ghat in Varanasi following the film’s success.

Kartik took to Instagram and shared pictures and videos of his visit captioned as, “Blessed.”

The horror comedy that is on a spree of winning the hearts of the audiences and bringing them back to the theatres, minted Rs 10.75 crore on the fourth day, which was also the film's first Monday.

On its very first day, the film had earned Rs 14.11 crore, followed by Rs 18.34 crore on the second day, and Rs 23.51 crore on the third day.

With this, the total revenue generated in just four days has mounted to a whopping Rs 66.71 crore.

The film, which also stars Kiara Advani and Tabu, follows the story of Ruhan, a fraud psychic who is brought in to deal with the apparent return of Manjulika in the Thakur palace, but he unintentionally aggravates problems.

It is a standalone sequel of the 2007 classic 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' which starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in lead roles.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' clashed with Kangana Ranaut's 'Dhaakad'.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios.

Published on: Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 09:09 AM IST