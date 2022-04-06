Pics: Vijay Varma enjoys birthday bash with 'Fallen' co-star Sonakshi Sinha; Richa Chadha feels left out

Vijay Varma is the actor to watch out for this year with several big films and series lined up. Out of many, one of them includes ‘Fallen’ which is being helmed by Reema Kagti and stars Sonakshi Sinha next to him.

Taking to his social media, Vijay Varma has shared a series of pictures from his birthday this year which the actor rang in on the 29th of March. Being his witty and funny self, the actor captioned the post writing, "Best bday gift came from @raghavjuyal who took all these polaroid shots. Happy memories❤️P.S. pls stop hounding Raghav for pics. I have all of them. Come and get 😎"

The pictures showed the actor having the time of his life along with his best buds. The guest list of his birthday party included Raghav Juyal, Sonakshi Sinha, Neil Pagedar, and Divyenndu Sharma among others in attendance.

Divyenndu commented on the post saying, "Sweetness 🥂", while Richa Chadha, who seems to have missed out on the party commented, "Plz agle saal bhi karna 🥲."

The actor's list of upcoming projects seems super interesting as it includes 'Darlings' opposite Alia Bhatt, 'Hurdang' with Sunny Kaushal and Nushrratt Bharuccha, the web series, 'Fallen' alongside Sonakshi Sinha, and an untitled project by Sumit Saxena along with the next with Kareena Kapoor Khan by Sujoy Ghosh.

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 02:09 PM IST