Pic: Randeep Hooda builds anticipation around his upcoming project with latest post

Randeep Hooda has taken to his gram to share a monochrome picture of him looking his dapper self. In the picture, Randeep can be seen dressed in a well-fitted suit and enjoying a car ride.

A few days ago too, Randeep had shared a few pictures of himself soaking in the London sun and doing touristy things. The photos have started a frenzy on the internet and people are wondering if this new look is for any project or if the actor taking a much-needed break.

Hooda was last seen in the Netflix series 'Extraction' which earned him rave reviews. He has been shooting non-stop ever since the release of 'Extraction'.

Randeep recently wrapped up the shoot of his much talked about series 'Inspector Avinash' and 'Tera Kya Hoga Lovely'.

It was recently announced that Randeep would be a part of a mega revenge drama 'CAT'. He has also been roped in to play V.D. Savarkar in the upcoming biopic, 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar'. People are wondering if these pictures are for any of these projects or is Randeep enjoying a little break to nurse his knee before resuming work.

Randeep was recently seen jetting to London nursing his knee. He had injured his knee while shooting for 'Inspector Avinash' and had undergone knee surgery.

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 04:13 PM IST