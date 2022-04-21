Photos: Vicky Kaushal, Shraddha Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra and other celebs spotted

Several Bollywood celebrities including Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, Bharti Singh, Malaika Arora, Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan, Tara Sutaria and others, were spotted in Mumbai on Thursday.

While some celebs were spotted at Mumbai airport, others got papped outside their gyms. They were spotted at different locations in the city as they stepped out for their personal and professional work commitments.

Vicky Kaushal looked dapper in a grey t-shirt and grey cargo pants as he got clicked at the airport. On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal were also spotted at the airport.

Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria got papped together as they stepped out for the promotions of their upcoming film 'Heropanti 2'.

Take a look at the photos of the celebs here:

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 06:56 PM IST