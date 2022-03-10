Photos: Shraddha Kapoor gives a glimpse of her shoot day

Actress Shraddha Kapoor always keeps her fans and the audiences updated about her film shoots and other work commitments.

Recently, the 'Baaghi' actress took the audience through her shoot day and her rehearsals.

Taking to her social media account, Shraddha shared a number of videos from throughout her day - of giving shoutouts to her photographer and director, her green healthy lunch along with kissing her team members goodbye from the sets.

In the first video, Shraddha shared an appreciation post for the director of her shoot.

Then, she gave a glimpse of her healthy lunch, filled with green veggies and fruits. On which she wrote, "Lunch Break, Hara bhara plate! 😍"

Then the actress gave a shoutout to her all womens team, as she signed off from the shoot.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film with actor Ranbir Kapoor was pushed to March 8, 2023.

The film that is yet to get a title, is among the highly awaited releases of Bollywood. The movie will mark Shraddha’s first-ever collaboration with Ranbir, for which her fans her supremely excited for.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 03:18 PM IST