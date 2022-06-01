 
            desktop
e-Paper Get App

Photos: Shah Rukh Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Malaika Arora and other celebs spotted in Mumbai

Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at a dubbing studio in Bandra

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 01, 2022, 08:04 PM IST
article-image
Photos by Viral Bhayani

Several celebrities including Rakul Preet Singh, Sushmita Sen, Riteish Deshmukh, Shah Rukh Khan, Genelia Deshmukh, Twinkle Khanna among others were spotted out and about in Mumbai on Thursday.

The celebs got papped at different locations across Mumbai as they stepped out for their personal and professional commitments.

Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at a dubbing studio in Bandra. On the other hand, Riteish and Genelia and Sushmita Sen were spotted at Mumbai airport.

Check out their photos here:

Shah Rukh Khan
Riteish Deshmukh
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh
Twinkle Khanna
Rakul Preet Singh
Malaika Arora

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEntertainmentBollywoodPhotos: Shah Rukh Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Malaika Arora and other celebs spotted in Mumbai

RECENT STORIES

Body of singer KK brought to Mumbai from Kolkata

Body of singer KK brought to Mumbai from Kolkata

Disproportionate Asset Case: Thane Court rejects bail plea of ex-BJP MLA Narendra Mehta

Disproportionate Asset Case: Thane Court rejects bail plea of ex-BJP MLA Narendra Mehta

Mumbai: Latest Updates - City reports more than 700 cases

Mumbai: Latest Updates - City reports more than 700 cases

Navsankalp Shivir: Maharashtra Congress protests against ED notice to Gandhis

Navsankalp Shivir: Maharashtra Congress protests against ED notice to Gandhis

NEET-PG result is out on natboard.edu.in

NEET-PG result is out on natboard.edu.in