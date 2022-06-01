Photos: Shah Rukh Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Malaika Arora and other celebs spotted in Mumbai

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Several celebrities including Rakul Preet Singh, Sushmita Sen, Riteish Deshmukh, Shah Rukh Khan, Genelia Deshmukh, Twinkle Khanna among others were spotted out and about in Mumbai on Thursday.

The celebs got papped at different locations across Mumbai as they stepped out for their personal and professional commitments.

Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at a dubbing studio in Bandra. On the other hand, Riteish and Genelia and Sushmita Sen were spotted at Mumbai airport.

Check out their photos here: