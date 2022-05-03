Watch Video: Shah Rukh Khan greets his fans outside Mannat on Eid after 2 years

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan greeted his fans on the occasion of Eid on Tuesday.

Hundreds of fans of the 'Pathaan' actor gathered outside his home Mannat in Bandra, Mumbai, to catch a glimpse of him.

Shah Rukh had not appeared on his balcony for Eid for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The superstar ditched the traditional ensemble for a casual look for the festival. He wore a blue t-shirt and denim pants and completed his look with a pair of sunglasses.

The actor waved at fans and greeted them with folded hands and a salaam. He also treated his fans with his signature pose. Needless to mention, fans gathered outside his home were thrilled to see Shah Rukh.

Moments after greeting his fans, Shah Rukh also took to his official Twitter account to wish his fans and followers. Along with two selfies, he wrote, "How lovely to meet you all on Eid…. May Allah bless you with love happiness and may the best of your past be the worst of your future. Eid Mubarak."

How lovely to meet you all on Eid…. May Allah bless you with love happiness and may the best of your past be the worst of your future. Eid Mubarak!! pic.twitter.com/zsxyB783gR — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 3, 2022

Meanwhile, on the film front, SRK will be next seen in 'Pathaan', after a hiatus of four years. The action-drama, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.

He recently also announced that he will be collaborating with ace director Rajkumar Hirani for a film titled 'Dunki'. It will also star Taapsee Pannu in a key role.

