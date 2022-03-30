Photos: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone pose with fans during 'Pathaan's Spain schedule

Shah Rukh Khan recently broke the internet with his drastic physical transformation for his upcoming film 'Pathaan', and now, some more pictures have surfaced in which the superstar can be seen posing with his fans.

Several photos have been going viral on the internet, in which SRK can be seen flaunting his overgrown hair and beard while obliging his fans with selfies.

The pictures seem to be from Spain, where the team of 'Pathaan' is shooting for a major portion of the film.

In the pictures, the King Khan looks handsome as ever, carrying his rugged look with ease.

Deepika Padukone, who is also a part of 'Pathaan', clicked some pictures with her eager fans as well.

Besides, SRK and Deepika, the film also stars John Abraham.

'Pathaan' will mark Shah Rukh's return to the theatres after over four years. He had last starred in the 2018 film 'Zero' alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

A few days ago, SRK shared a video to announce the film's release date. The action-drama is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.

The shooting and release of 'Pathaan' has been delayed several times at first due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and then due to the drugs controversy surrounding SRK's elder son Aryan Khan.

The film is touted to be a high-octane spy thriller, directed by Siddharth Anand.

“'Pathaan' has been designed to deliver the biggest action spectacle that audiences cannot even expect to see from the Hindi film industry. We are carefully and strategically building the entire campaign to engineer some of the biggest moments for fan hysteria around 'Pathaan'. We have the most loved superstar of our generation, Shah Rukh Khan, with us. It is an honour and a responsibility for all of us. So, we really can’t misstep at any point,” said Siddharth who has previously helmed ‘Bang Bang’ and ‘War’.

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 01:18 PM IST