Photos: Sexy Shriya Saran sizzles in black swimsuit; sets the internet ablaze

Actress Shriya Saran recently shared pictures from her Goa vacation with her husband Andrei Koscheev and her daughter Radha.

On Wednesday, the actress shared a series of photos from the beach.

In the photos, the 'Drishyam' actress looked stunning in a black monokini. In one of the pictures, she can be seen laying on a boat and in other snaps, she can be seen playing with her little daughter.

Along with the pictues, she wrote, "Love laughter and happiness. To love without condition, to talk without intention, to give without reason, care without expectation, that's the spirit of true love. Bhagvan’s Geeta. @andreikoscheev Photographed by Radha’s nanny, Divya didi! Thank you my love."

Moments after she shared the post, fans dropped heart and fire emojis in the comments section. Actress Lara Dutta Bhupathi commented, "Awesome babe."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in SS Rajamouli's period drama 'RRR'.

Shriya will next be seen in Chandru's upcoming action entertainer, 'Kabzaa', featuring Kannada star Upendra in the lead. Shriya plays the character of Madhumathi in the film, which will have superstar Kichcha Sudeepa playing a pivotal role. Sudeepa plays an interesting character called Bharagava Bakshi in the film, which is expected to release in seven languages.

The actress will also be seen in 'Music School' with Sharman Joshi and Shaan.

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 04:48 PM IST