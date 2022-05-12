Photos: Sexy Mandira Bedi, 50, sizzles in red bikini; sets the internet ablaze

Actor and TV presenter Mandira Bedi's love for bikinis is quite evident in her recents Instagram posts.

The 50-year-old actress took to the photo-sharing app and posted a series of pictures in which she can be seen flaunting her toned body in a red bikini.

She shared glimpses of her Phukey diaries, making her fans and followers go gaga over her fit body. She looked absolutely stunning and completed her look with a pair of shades.

"#thankyou for the sunshine, the sea, the sand and the brilliant 4 days. ❤️❣️It made my week, it made my month," she captioned her post.

As soon as she shared the pictures, fans dropped heart and fire emoticons in the comments section. Mandira's close friend, actress Mouni Roy, also dropped a few fire emojis.

A few days back, Mandira was brutally trolled for posing in a bikini with a mystery man.

Mandira's husband Raj Kaushal passed away in July 2021, leaving the actress shattered. They had tied the knot in 1999, and enjoyed 22 years of marital bliss, before the latter's untimely demise.

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 08:08 PM IST