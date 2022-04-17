Photos: Sexy Lara Dutta flaunts her curves in yellow bikini, gives a glimpse of 44th birthday celebration in Alibaug

Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe Lara Dutta Bhupathi turned a year older on April 16. Lara celebrated her special day with her family in Alibaug.

On Sunday, the 'Partner' actress treated her fans with stunning photos of herself. Taking to Instagram, Lara posted a series of pictures in which she can be seen wearing a yellow bikini. She has a sarong wrapped around her waist and the actress has also donned a hat.

Another photo shows Lara posing seductively for the camera as she flaunts her curves and toned body. The last photo is a goofy one in which she can be seen striking a funny pose as she enjoys in the pool.

"I think all the 4’s looks pretty good on me!!! Another year older, not sure if any wiser! Crazier for sure!!! Curvier too! 🤪#youonlyliveonce #alibaughdiaries #family #love #grateful #blessed 🙏🏽🙏🏽 @mbhupathi," she captioned her post.

Lara had tested positive for COVID-19 in March 2022. According to a report in ETimes, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) authorities had sealed her home in Bandra. However, Lara had not released a statement or shared any information about the same on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Lara was last seen in the web show 'Kaun Banegi Shikharwati' with Naseeruddin Shah, Soha Ali Khan and others.

She also played a single mother in the series 'Hiccups and Hookups'. Lara's last film was Akshay Kumar's 'Bell Bottom' with Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi. In the film, she essayed the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 06:07 PM IST