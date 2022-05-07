Photos: Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Shehnaaz Gill, and other B-Town celebs spotted in Mumbai

Several Bollywood personalities including Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit, Aparshakti Khurrana, Tisca Chopra, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Neha Bhasin, Shehnaaz Gill, and others were spotted out and about in Mumbai on Saturday.

While some of them were spotted departing and arriving at the airport, others got papped at different locations across Mumbai as they stepped out for their personal and professional commitments.

Ranbir, Abhishek, Kartik and Dino were clicked by the shutterbugs as they left for the Celebrity Football Cup 2022 in Dubai. The stars are a part of Bunty Walia's All Stars Football Club (ASFC) with Abhishek being the captain and Ranbir being the vice captain of the team.

Ranveer Singh was spotted promoting his upcoming film 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'. The film is set to release on May 13.

Shehnaaz Gill, on the other hand, attended an event organised by the Brahmakumaris.

Taimur Ali Khan was seen enjoying a stroll with daddy dearest Saif in the city.

Check out the photos here:

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 05:28 PM IST