PHOTOS: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt share a kiss in first official pics as husband and wife

Lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are finally married. The couple tied the knot today (April 14) in the presence of their close friends and family members. The wedding ceremony took place at the actor's residence Vastu.

Their dreamy and mesmerising first pictures as husband and wife have been shared on social media by Alia on her official Instagram account.

ALSO READ Ranbir Kapoor to finally join social media post wedding with Alia Bhatt: Report

"Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia," the actress captioned her post.

Take a look:

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

According to several media reports, Ranbir and Alia will host a wedding reception at Taj Colaba on April 16 and 17 for their industry colleagues. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.

Ranbir and Alia reportedly fell in love with each other on the sets of their upcoming film Brahmastra. They made their first public appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir and Alia will be seen together on the big screens for the film time in their close friend Ayan Mukerji's film Brahmastra. The film is all set to release in theatres in September 2022.

Ranbir has other films like Shamshera and Animal in the pipeline. He is also shooting for a film with Shraddha Kapoor. On the other hand, Alia, who is currently enjoying the success of her films like RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi, will be seen in films like Darlings and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. She will make her international debut with Heart of Stone.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 07:40 PM IST