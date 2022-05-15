Photos: 'Modern Love Mumbai' team celebrates 'Lovefest' in the city

After a fantastic launch of the Amazon Original series 'Modern Love Mumbai' that is receiving massive audience and critical appreciation, the city of dreams witnessed an extravagant celebration - Lovefest.

Prime Video organized a fun engaging evening that not only included a special screening of the anthology, but interactive booths live music and much more.

The evening event, Lovefest was graced by the talented cast - Fatima Sana Shaikh, Chitrangda, Masaba Gupta, Ritwik Bhowmik, Pratik Gandhi, Ranveer Brar and Meiyang Chang.

The musical concert hosted a ton of exciting musicians performing from the official album of the series including Nikhil Dsouza and a special performance by When Chai Met Toast as well.

The Mumbai chapter of the widely loved US original anthology series 'Modern Love', explores six diverse yet universal stories of different facets, shades and moods of love, all set in the city’s many unique milieus.

Inspired by the famous New York Times column, 'Modern Love Mumbai', brings together six of the most prolific minds of Hindi cinema - Vishal Bhardwaj, Hansal Mehta, Shonali Bose, Dhruv Sehgal, Alankrita Shrivastava and Nupur Asthana.

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 12:25 PM IST