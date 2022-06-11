e-Paper Get App

Photos: Kiara Advani, Shamita Shetty, Rakul Preet Singh, and other Bollywood celebs papped in Mumbai

Celebs were spotted as they stepped out for their personal and professional work.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, June 11, 2022, 06:51 PM IST
article-image
Photos by Viral Bhayani

Several Bollywood personalities including Kiara Advani, Rakul Preet Singh, Shamita Shetty, Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Daisy Shah, Karishma Tanna, and others, were spotted out and about in Mumbai on Saturday.

While some of them were spotted departing and arriving at the airport, others got papped at different locations across Mumbai as they stepped out for their personal and professional commitments.

Kiara, who has her hands full with films, was seen outside a gym in monochrome athleisure. The actress recently delivered the biggest hit of 2022 for Hindi film industry so far, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.

Shamita was all smiles as she greeted the paparazzi. Huma, who will be next seen playing the role of chef Tarla Dalal in her biopic, was spotted outside a salon in the city.

Vaani Kapoor looked gorgeous in a pink lehenga, and Rakul Preet showed off a visible glow post her intense yoga session.

Have a look at the photos here:

Photos by Viral Bhayani

HomeEntertainmentBollywoodPhotos: Kiara Advani, Shamita Shetty, Rakul Preet Singh, and other Bollywood celebs papped in Mumbai

RECENT STORIES

After outsmarting his rivals in Rajya Sabha polls, Devendra Fadnavis gears up to regain power in...

After outsmarting his rivals in Rajya Sabha polls, Devendra Fadnavis gears up to regain power in...

Rajya Sabha polls: Setback for Congress in Haryana as 1 rejected, 1 cross-vote does it in

Rajya Sabha polls: Setback for Congress in Haryana as 1 rejected, 1 cross-vote does it in

Not shocked by Rajya Sabha poll results, Devendra Fadnavis succeeded in working 'miracle': Sharad...

Not shocked by Rajya Sabha poll results, Devendra Fadnavis succeeded in working 'miracle': Sharad...

Prophet Row: UP police arrest 237 people for Friday violence, Kanpur authorities raze property of...

Prophet Row: UP police arrest 237 people for Friday violence, Kanpur authorities raze property of...

Panvel: PMC starts its first English medium school for 2022-23 academic session, admissions open

Panvel: PMC starts its first English medium school for 2022-23 academic session, admissions open