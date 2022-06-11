Photos: Kiara Advani, Shamita Shetty, Rakul Preet Singh, and other Bollywood celebs papped in Mumbai

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Several Bollywood personalities including Kiara Advani, Rakul Preet Singh, Shamita Shetty, Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Daisy Shah, Karishma Tanna, and others, were spotted out and about in Mumbai on Saturday.

While some of them were spotted departing and arriving at the airport, others got papped at different locations across Mumbai as they stepped out for their personal and professional commitments.

Kiara, who has her hands full with films, was seen outside a gym in monochrome athleisure. The actress recently delivered the biggest hit of 2022 for Hindi film industry so far, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.

Shamita was all smiles as she greeted the paparazzi. Huma, who will be next seen playing the role of chef Tarla Dalal in her biopic, was spotted outside a salon in the city.

Vaani Kapoor looked gorgeous in a pink lehenga, and Rakul Preet showed off a visible glow post her intense yoga session.

Have a look at the photos here: