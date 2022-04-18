Photos: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Ranbir Kapoor and other B-Town celebs spotted in Mumbai

Several Bollywood celebrities including Ranbir Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan, Siddharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Tamannaah Bhatia and others were spotted in Mumbai on Monday.

While some celebs were spotted outside their gyms, others were spotted at different locations in the city as they stepped out for their personal and professional work commitments.

Kriti and Shraddha looked ultra-stylish in their casual attires. Kriti opted for all-black attire. She wore shorts and a black sleeveless tee and completed her look with sunglasses. Shraddha Kapoor on the other hand was spotted in all-white attire.

Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh made a stylish appearance as they stepped out to promote their upcoming film 'Runway 34'.

On the other hand, Ranbir, who tied the knot with his ladylove Alia Bhatt, has resumed work and was spotted in Andheri.

Take a look at the photos of the celebs here:

