e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Photos: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Ranbir Kapoor and other B-Town celebs spotted in Mumbai

Photos: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Ranbir Kapoor and other B-Town celebs spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities including Ranbir Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan, Siddharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and others were spotted on Monday

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 06:54 PM IST

Photos by Viral Bhayani
Photos by Viral Bhayani
Advertisement

Several Bollywood celebrities including Ranbir Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan, Siddharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Tamannaah Bhatia and others were spotted in Mumbai on Monday.

While some celebs were spotted outside their gyms, others were spotted at different locations in the city as they stepped out for their personal and professional work commitments.

Kriti and Shraddha looked ultra-stylish in their casual attires. Kriti opted for all-black attire. She wore shorts and a black sleeveless tee and completed her look with sunglasses. Shraddha Kapoor on the other hand was spotted in all-white attire.

Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh made a stylish appearance as they stepped out to promote their upcoming film 'Runway 34'.

On the other hand, Ranbir, who tied the knot with his ladylove Alia Bhatt, has resumed work and was spotted in Andheri.

Take a look at the photos of the celebs here:

Ranbir Kapoor
Kartik Aaryan
Advertisement
Kriti Sanon
Sidharth Malhotra
Shraddha Kapoor
Advertisement
Tamannaah Bhatia
Ajay Devgn
Rakul Preet Singh
Advertisement
Mandira Bedi
Karishma Tanna

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 06:54 PM IST