Photos: Kartik Aaryan grooves to 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' title track with his fans in Dubai

The title track of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is touching the heights of Burj Khalifa, making the world dance to its tune.

Recently, several people gathered at the world famous Dubai Fountain and went crazy as Kartik Aaryan performed the hook step of the title track of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is all set to hit the big screens on May 20.

The makers and cast of the film are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film. Kartik recently completed a massive four-city tour in one day for the launch of the title track. The song was officially shared by the makers earlier this week and it has already created a rage on the internet.

Loaded with horror and humour, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is touted to be one of the biggest entertainers this summer. It also stars Tabu this time, and brings back Rajpal Yadav's character from the original version, which had released in 2007.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is helmed by Anees Bazmee and the film has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios.

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 07:26 PM IST