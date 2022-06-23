e-Paper Get App

Photos: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan pose with family in UK; Taimur and Jeh steal the show

Kareena recently wrapped her OTT debut, 'Devotion of Suspect X', which is a murder mystery.

Updated: Thursday, June 23, 2022, 01:36 PM IST
article-image

Kareena Kapoor Khan is having a fun time with her husband Saif Ali Khan and children Taimur and Jeh in the United Kingdom.

The four have been accompanied by Kareena's aunt Rima Jain, cousin Armaan Jain, sister-in-law Anissa Malhotra and cousin Nitasha Nanda.

Several pictures from their fam-jam dinner in the UK have been doing the rounds on the internet. Anissa originally posted a picture from the dinner on Instagram, which she shared with a red heart emoji and an England flag emoji.

The image features Kareena holding son Jeh in her arms. Saif is seen sitting on a chair in a black T-shirt, next to Rima, who's holding onto Taimur. Armaan and Anissa are seen standing together.

For the family dinner, Kareena opted for a casual t-shirt and pants. She elevated her cool look with a cap. Saif, too, sported a casual look. He wore a black t-shirt.

A few days ago, Kareena dropped a picture of her enjoying coffee in London.

"Waited two years for you baby ...Pret .. #Sipping my coffee Coffee Lover," she captioned the post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena recently wrapped her OTT debut, which is a murder mystery and will stream on Netflix. It is a screen adaptation of one of Keigo Higashino's most acclaimed works, 'The Devotion of Suspect X'. It is based on a story of a single mother who thought she had finally escaped the clutches of her abusive ex-husband but things do not really go her way.

The project also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in prominent roles. Kareena also has 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in her kitty, It is scheduled to release on August 11, 2022.

