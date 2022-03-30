Photos: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and other B-Town celebs spotted in Mumbai

Several Bollywood celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Karisma Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in Mumbai on Wednesday.

While some celebs were spotted at the airport, others got papped at different locations in the city as they stepped out for their personal and professional work.

Actors Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh and John Abraham were spotted as they stepped out to promote their upcoming film 'Attack - Part 1'.

On the other hand, Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur were also spotted amid the promotions of their much-awaited film 'Jersey'.

Take a look at the photos of the celebs here:

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 07:41 PM IST