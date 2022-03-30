e-Paper Get App
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Photos: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and other B-Town celebs spotted in Mumbai

Several celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Karisma Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted on Wednesday

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 07:41 PM IST

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Several Bollywood celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Karisma Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in Mumbai on Wednesday.

While some celebs were spotted at the airport, others got papped at different locations in the city as they stepped out for their personal and professional work.

Actors Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh and John Abraham were spotted as they stepped out to promote their upcoming film 'Attack - Part 1'.

On the other hand, Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur were also spotted amid the promotions of their much-awaited film 'Jersey'.

Take a look at the photos of the celebs here:

Kareena Kapoor Khan
Jacqueline Fernandez
Rakul Preet Singh and John Abraham
Kiara Advani
Shahid Kapoor
Mrunal Thakur
Karisma Kapoor
Kriti Sanon
Pooja Hegde
Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash
Aly Goni

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 07:41 PM IST