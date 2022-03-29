Photos: Jackie Shroff meets family of his employee who lost his father in Pune

Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff recently made headlines after he visited the family of a young man who works at his farmhouse in Chandkhed village in the Pune district.

According to several media reports, the father of the man died recently and as soon as Jackie Shroff was informed about his demise, he immediately rushed to their house.

Several photos of the actor from the house is now going viral on social media platforms. In the pictures, the actor can be seen sitting on the ground and he reportedly asked them about their well-being.

Take a look at the photos here:

In 2002, when Jackie Shroff had appeared on the show 'Rendezvous with Simi Garewal' along with his wife Ayesha, it was revealed that he donates about 50 per cent of his earnings to help the needy.

The actor's original name was Jai Kishan Kakubhai Shroff. Born on February 1, 1957, in Mumbai, he started his career as a model and was a face of a few known brands.

He has been in Bollywood for almost four decades and is universally loved as a star and a human being. He was touted as Bollywood's new big thing when he made a blockbuster debut as lead actor in Subhash Ghai's 1983 film 'Hero'. Through the decades, he has worked in successful films like 'Yudh', 'Ram Lakhan', 'Karma', 'Parinda', 'Tridev', 'Kala Bazaar', 'Vardi', 'Rangeela' and several others.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 07:11 PM IST