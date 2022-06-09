Photos: Isha Koppikar gives a glimpse of her London vacation with family

Actress Isha Koppikar Narang, who believes in the 'family comes first' principle, chose London as the special destination for her family vacation this year. She visted Scotland and now she is on her way to Paris with her family.

From strutting in the streets of the city to visiting the most famous museums, the actress seems to have done it right.

Isha also shared pictures that show her thoroughly enjoying the amazing climate of London and sipping fresh fruit juices.

Along with some quality time with her daughter, Isha also managed to meet and click selfies with an artist in a Madame de Pompadour costume at the Wallace Collection Museum in London, remarkable for its quality and breadth.

Isha reiterates her experience in the capital of England, "London was the most special place I've ever visited and it has its own charm. My daughter enjoyed it the most and we are glad we went at such a beautiful time. The climate was just perfect and the ambience so romantic. With trees and their blossoms to the people with their welcoming hearts, we had the time of our life. The clear blue skies and no pollution was such a pleasant feeling. We visited The Wallace Collection which is home to an extraordinary group of European paintings, which covers a range of subjects, from landscapes to portraits."