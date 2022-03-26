Photos: Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday and other Bollywood celebs snapped in Mumbai

Severak Bollywood celebrities including Varun Dhawan, Hrithik Roshan, Ananya Panday, Rana Daggubati, Dia Mirza, Karan Johar, Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and others were spotted in the city on Saturday.

While some of them were spotted departing and arriving at the airport, others got papped at different locations across Mumbai as they stepped out for their personal and professional commitments.

Varun Dhawan and Karan Johar were snapped outside the office of Dharma Productions in Khar.

Not just them, but Ananya Panday and Rana Daggubati were also clicked outside the Dharma office.

Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria attended a promotional event for their upcoming film 'Heropanti 2' in the city. They launched the latest track 'DaFa Kar' in the presence of the film's makers and media.

After enjoying a vacation with his buddies in Goa, looks like Kartik Aaryan is back to work as he was seen outside a dubbing studio in the city.

Hrithik Roshan was clicked by the shutterbugs as he stepped out in the city. He sported his overgrown hair and beard, which is a part of his look for the upcoming film 'Vikram Vedha'.

Dia Mirza was seen out and about in Bandra in a breezy kurta set. Nimrat Kaur, who has left the audience asking for more after the trailer of her film 'Dasvi' was released, was seen making a splash in Khar.

Kiara Advani flaunted her glowing skin in a no-makeup look as she was snapped outside a dubbing studio.

Have a look at the photos here:

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 08:15 PM IST