Photos: Disha Patani flaunts her curves in skimpy bikini, shares mirror selfies

Bollywood actress Disha Patani keeps her fans entertained with by sharing her stunning photos and videos on social media.

Recently, the 'Malang' actress set the internet on fire with her sizzling photos in bikini.

In the pictures, she can be seen flaunting her her toned physique. However, she did not write anything in the caption and just added an emojis.

Check out her photos here:

Moments after she shared the photos, fans flooded the comments section with heart and fire emoticons.

Disha marked her Bollywood debut in 2016 with the Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story', and her smile instantly made her the 'national crush' within no time. The actress tasted overnight success with her role of Priyanka Jha in the film, and though it was a short one, it earned her immense love from the masses.

She subsequently starred in the Chinese action-comedy 'Kung Fu Yoga' (2017) and the commercially successful Hindi films 'Baaghi 2' (2018), 'Bharat' (2019) and 'Malang' (2020).

Besides her work on the silver screen, Disha boasts of a massive fan following on her social media handle. With 51.7 million followers on Instagram, she is one of the most followed Bollywood actress on the platform.