Photos: Bride-to-be Kanika Kapoor, Gautam are all smiles at their haldi ceremony

Singer Kanika Kapoor is all set to tie the knot once again with an NRI businessman Gautam.

The couple has already kickstarted the pre-wedding festivities and photos from their haldi ceremony have been going viral on the internet.

While bride-to-be Kanika looks beautiful in the photos as she flaunts her bridal glow, her would-be husband Gautam can be seen all smiles as he poses with the couple's friends and family members.

Check out the photos here:

This will be Kanika's second marriage. She was earlier married to Raj Chandok, who also was an NRI businessman. Kanika and Raj reportedly divorced in 2012.

Kanika married Raj in 1998 and moved to London with him. She has three children with him. After separation from Raj in 2012, she had moved back to her parents home in Lucknow.

Reportedly, Kanika's decision to marry Gautam was brewing since at least the last six months and they have been dating for a year. The wedding will take place in London.

On the professional front, Kanika is known for her foot-tapping super hit albums including 'Baby Doll', 'Kamlee', 'Chiittiyan Kalaiyaan', and others.

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 03:27 PM IST