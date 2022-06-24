e-Paper Get App

PHOTOS: Arjun Kapoor jets off with girlfriend Malaika Arora to celebrate birthday in Paris

The duo was spotted in stylish ensemble at the Mumbai airport

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 24, 2022, 08:51 AM IST
Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, who will turn a year older on June 26, reportedly jetted off to Paris with girlfriend Malaika Arora to celebrate his birthday.

The duo was spotted in stylish ensemble at the Mumbai airport. While Malaika opted for a Dior outfit, Arjun kept it casual in a t-shirt, black trousers and a leather jacket.

Check out their pictures below.

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Arjun is the son of film producer Boney Kapoor and Mona Shourie Kapoor and half-brother of Janhvi Kapoor through Boney's marriage with the late Sridevi. He is famous for the crime-drama 'Gunday' and for the romantic comedies '2 States' and 'Ki and Ka'.

Arjun and Malaika are one of the most talked-about couples in Bollywood. They have been dating for years now, and made their relationship official in 2019.

On the work front, Arjun will next be seen in 'The Lady Killer', which also stars Bhumi Pednekar. The film chronicles the story of a small-town playboy who falls in love with a 'self-destructive beauty' as they embark on a whirlwind romance.

He will also feature in Mohit Suri’s 'Ek Villain 2' which also stars John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani. The film is a sequel to the 2014 film 'Ek Villain' starring Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor.

Besides that, Arjun has Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s 'Kuttey' with Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Madan and Shardul Bhardwaj.

'Kuttey' marks the directorial debut of ace filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj’s son Aasmaan.

