Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Photos: Alia Bhatt, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and other B-Town celebs spotted in Mumbai

The celebs were spotted at different locations in the city as they stepped out for their personal and professional commitments

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 05:48 PM IST

Photos by Viral Bhayani
Several Bollywood celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Sanjay Dutt and others were spotted in Mumbai on Sunday.

The celebs were spotted at different locations in the city as they stepped out for their personal and professional commitments.

Earlier today, power couple Kareena and Saif were spotted with their son Taimur Ali Khan as they stepped out for lunch in Bandra. While Kareena opted for a lavender maxi dress and white sports shoes, Saif wore a blue kurta with white pants and brown shoes.

Amid wedding reports, bride-to-be Alia Bhatt was spotted outside her residence. She was seated in her car and reportedly headed for a shoot.

While Sanjay Dutt was sotted in Khar, Shilpa Shetty got papped with her family.

Take a look at the photos of the celebs here:

Alia Bhatt
Saif Ali Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Sonakshi Sinha
Shilpa Shetty
Sanjay Dutt
Amyra Dastur

Published on: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 05:48 PM IST