Watch: Alia Bhatt resumes work 4 days after marriage with Ranbir Kapoor, jets off for 'Rocky Aur Rani...' shoot

Actress Alia Bhatt has resumed work just four days after tying the knot with Ranbir Kapoor.

The newlywed was spotted at the airport on Tuesday afternoon. Alia looked stunning in a pink kurta and plazo set and a matching dupatta. She accentuated the look with a small bindi to complement her ethnic attire.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Alia has jetted off to Jaisalmer for the shoot of her upcoming film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. Director Karan Johar and veteran actress Shabana Azmi, who is also a part of the film, were also snapped at Mumbai airport.

Alia was all smiles as she posed for the shutterbugs.

https://www.facebook.com/reel/1369210643542301

'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' also stars Ranveer Singh and veteran actors Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan. It is set to arrive in theatres on February 10, 2023.

The team had commenced filming for the movie in August. The film marks the first collaboration between Karan and Ranveer, who were set to team up for the historical drama 'Takht'. This is also Johar's first collaboration with Azmi and Dharmendra.

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 12:44 PM IST