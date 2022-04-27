Photos: Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and others wrap 'Selfiee' schedule

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty, along with the rest of the cast and crew, wrapped another schedule of 'Selfiee' on Wednesday.

Director Raj Mehta penned a heartfelt note on Instagram along with several behind-the-scenes glimpses from the set. "A long, arduous schedule wrap would be incomplete without thanking the amazing cast I’ve been blessed to work with! @akshaykumar sir what can I say that I haven’t already. You’re just inspiring! Just going to say a big “thank you”," he wrote.

He also lauded Emraan for his professionalism and Nushrratt for her positivity. Not just that, but Mehta went on to call Diana Penty 'an underrated actress' as well.

The drama-comedy, being directed by Raj Mehta of 'Good Newwz' fame, is a remake of 2019 Malayalam-language comedy-drama 'Driving Licence'.

The original Malayalam movie was directed by Lal Jr from a script by Sachy. It revolved around a superstar (Prithviraj Sukumaran) famous for his driving skills but loses his licence. However, the issue spins out of control after he locks horns with a motor inspector (Suraj Venjaramoodu), who happens to be a fan of the actor.

'Selfiee' is produced by Johar's Dharma Productions and Kumar's Cape of Good Films along with Sukumaran's Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames.

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 12:49 PM IST