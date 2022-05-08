Photo: Sexy Esha Gupta goes braless in latest mirror selfie

Actor Esha Gupta surely knows how to ooze oomph with her looks and her recent mirror selfie is proof of the fact.

Taking to Instagram, Esha dropped the selfie in which she is seen flaunting her braless look, wearing only oversized pink and black leather shorts.

"Shoot day," she captioned the post.

Esha's bold look has caught netizens' attention.

Reacting to Esha's picture, a social media user commented, "Hot. Hot." "Gorgeous," another one wrote.

This is not the first time the 'Jannat 2' star has turned heads with her steamy picture. Only a few weeks ago, she set the internet on fire with her sensuous pictures. The images feature Esha sporting a red Coca-Cola T-shirt paired with a white bikini bottom. She chose to keep her make-up nude while posing for the camera.

In fact, she celebrated Earth Day 2022 by treating fans with her fiery look. She took to Instagram and shared a bikini picture. She is seen soaking the sun in a white two-piece bikini along with a black derby hat.

"Happy Home Day #earthday," Esha wrote alongside the picture.

One can't forget Esha's red satin dress that sent out major fashion goals. In February, she raised the temperature with her drool-worthy pictures. In the images, she looked smoking hot in red satin dress that has a thigh-high slit.

Apart from stealing hearts with her bold looks in western outfits, Esha has also slayed in ethnic outfits.

On Saturday, Esha marked statement in a stunning blue saree. She posted a video in which she is seen embracing her curves while grooving to 'Hai Rama Ye Kya Hua' track.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Esha, who recently clocked a decade in Indian cinema, will be seen sharing screen space with Bobby Deol in a new season of 'Aashram'. She also has 'Invisible Woman' in her kitty.

Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 09:54 AM IST