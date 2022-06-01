Photo: Sara Ali Khan sizzles in bikini as she takes a dip in pool; sets internet ablaze

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan on Wednesday set the internet ablaze with her sizzling photo in a hot multicoloured bikini.

The 'Atrangi Re' actress looked super stunning as she flaunted her curves in the photo. Sara can be seen striking a pose for the camera inside the pool.

However, she did not write anything in the caption of her post.

Moments after she shared the post, fans flooded the comments section with fire and heart emoticons.

While actress Ananya Panday commented, "Bro what 😍😍😍😍," fashion designer Manish Malhotra wrote, "Uffffffff😍😍😍😍😍."

Sara is quite active on Instagram and has over 40 million followers on the photo-sharing app. She often treats her fans with her photos and videos to keep them updated about her personal and professional life.

Meanwhile, on the film front, the actress was recently busy with the shoot of ‘Gaslight’ with Vikrant Massey. She has also completed the shoot of an untitled project with Vicky Kaushal.

