 
            desktop
e-Paper Get App

Photo: Sara Ali Khan sizzles in bikini as she takes a dip in pool; sets internet ablaze

The 'Atrangi Re' actress looked super stunning as she flaunted her curves in the photo

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 01, 2022, 07:08 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan on Wednesday set the internet ablaze with her sizzling photo in a hot multicoloured bikini.

The 'Atrangi Re' actress looked super stunning as she flaunted her curves in the photo. Sara can be seen striking a pose for the camera inside the pool.

However, she did not write anything in the caption of her post.

Moments after she shared the post, fans flooded the comments section with fire and heart emoticons.

While actress Ananya Panday commented, "Bro what 😍😍😍😍," fashion designer Manish Malhotra wrote, "Uffffffff😍😍😍😍😍."

Sara is quite active on Instagram and has over 40 million followers on the photo-sharing app. She often treats her fans with her photos and videos to keep them updated about her personal and professional life.

Meanwhile, on the film front, the actress was recently busy with the shoot of ‘Gaslight’ with Vikrant Massey. She has also completed the shoot of an untitled project with Vicky Kaushal.

Read Also
Kriti Sanon looks gorgeous in pink sharara - check out her stunning photos
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEntertainmentBollywoodPhoto: Sara Ali Khan sizzles in bikini as she takes a dip in pool; sets internet ablaze

RECENT STORIES

Unanimously decided that caste-based census will be done, says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar after all-party...

Unanimously decided that caste-based census will be done, says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar after all-party...

Mumbai logs 700 plus COVID-19 cases; active tally crosses 2,900

Mumbai logs 700 plus COVID-19 cases; active tally crosses 2,900

Sakinaka rape-murder case: Prosecution seeks capital punishment for convict

Sakinaka rape-murder case: Prosecution seeks capital punishment for convict

PM Narendra Modi meets world boxing champion Nikhat Zareen, other women medallist

PM Narendra Modi meets world boxing champion Nikhat Zareen, other women medallist

Mumbai: Latest Updates - City reports more than 700 cases

Mumbai: Latest Updates - City reports more than 700 cases