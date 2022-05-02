Photo: Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan meet for the first time in 2 years post alleged break up

Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan caught up with each other at a recent event for the first time, ever since their break up in 2020.

If rumours are to be believed, the duo fell in love on the sets of their first film together, 'Love Aaj Kal'. However, post the release of the film, they parted ways owing to reasons still not known.

Now, in a treat for Kartik and Sara's fans, the two were finally spotted together for the first time after two long years at an award ceremony in the city.

In the photo that has been going viral on social media, Kartik can be seen holding Sara's hand, as the two spoke to each other. While the former looked dapper in a white suit, the actress looked every bit of a diva in a black and blue shimmery outfit.

For the unversed, Sara had once confessed on the famous talk show 'Koffee with Karan ' of having a crush on Kartik. Soon after, they were cast together in 'Love Aaj Kal 2' and sparks flew between them.

However, post their break up, the actors even refused to address questions related to their rumoured relationship. Not just that, but they also unfollowed each other on social media, silently confirming the split.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kartik is currently gearing up for the release of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. He also has 'Freddy', 'Shehzada', 'Captain India' and Sajid Nadiadwala’s untitled next in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Sara is shooting for Pawan Kriplani's 'Gaslight' at present. She will also be seen paired alongside Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar's next.

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 03:58 PM IST