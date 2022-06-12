Photo: Alia Bhatt is all smiles as she spends quality time with mom Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen in London

Veteran actress Soni Razdan on Sunday shared a photo in which she can be seen posing with her daughters Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt in London.

On Instagram, Soni shared the adorable photo in which they are all smiles as they pose for the camera. They can be seen spending some quality time with each other at a restaurant.

For those unversed, Alia is currently shooting for her Hollywood debut project 'Heart of Stone' in London for the past couple of weeks.

Sharing this picture, Soni wrote, “Hello there” with red heart emojis. Alia took to the comments section and wrote, “Hello mommy”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be seen opposite Ranbir in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'. She also has Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa' with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif and Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' with Ranveer Singh.

Alia will also be seen in 'Darlings' with Shefali Shah, which will also see her as a producer.

In Netflix’s 'Heart of Stone', Alia will be seen alongside Gal Gadot. Billed as a spy thriller, the film also stars 'Fifty Shades' actor Jamie Dornan. The project will be helmed by British filmmaker Tom Harper. Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder have contributed to the script. Plot details are being kept under wraps.