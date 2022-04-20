Patchwork of Dev Patel, Sobhita Dhulipala's 'Monkey Man' completed

A film that’s been making headlines ever since its announcement, ‘The Monkey Man', marks Dev Patel’s directorial debut.

Starring Dev Patel, Sobhita Dhulipala, Sharlto Copley, Sikander Kher, and a talented ensemble star cast, the film is on the final leg of its completion.

Set in contemporary India, 'Monkey Man' follows a kid (Patel) who emerges from prison to take on a world enmeshed in corporate greed and eroding spiritual values.

While the team wrapped the filming last year and the post-production is in full swing, the patchwork of the film was shot in India.

Says a source, “Monkey Man is a vibrant, thrilling and above all entertaining story. The post-production patchwork happened in Mumbai and is completed now. Everything fell into place beautifully and the team is incredibly happy with the way it has shaped out."

‘Money Man’ marks many firsts – from it being Oscar nominee, Dev Patel’s directorial debut to being Indian star Sobhita Dhulipala’s big Hollywood debut. The worldwide rights of the film have been bought by an OTT giant.

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 06:22 PM IST