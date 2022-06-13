Paritosh Tripathi reveals he used to cook for his 'Janhit Mein Jaari' co-stars: 'We were like one family'

Actor Paritosh Tripathi, who was seen in movies like ‘Ludo’, ‘Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai’, and ‘Kaashi in Search of Ganga’, is not only a talented actor but he is also a great cook.

The actor has revealed that he used to cook for his co-stars during the shoot of 'Janhit Mein Jaari'. “We had a lot of fun during the shooting for this film. I used to cook for the entire cast. I made a lot of stuff for them including aloo tikki and chaat papdi. Sometimes, I would even make Maggi and chai for them.”

He adds, “Vijay and I used to have a lot of fun on the sets. We used to eat together and hang out. Not just Vijay, I became attached to everyone as we were like one family. There was a cave near the location of our sets where we would go every evening, chill, relax, sing songs, eat, and watch stars together. I had such a great time shooting for this film. I will never forget it.”

Written by Raaj Shaandilyaa and directed by Jai Basantu Singh, the story of the film revolves around a young girl from Madhya Pradesh, who takes up the job of selling condoms in her town. The film traces her journey as she faces challenges due to social taboo, while also fighting back her family and the neighbourhood.

The film stars Nushrratt Bharuccha, Anud Singh Dhaka, Vijay Raaz, and Brijendra Kala.