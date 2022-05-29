Paresh Rawal Birthday Special: From 'Hera Pheri' to 'Welcome', funniest movies of the actor

Veteran Bollywood actor-turned-politician Paresh Rawal celebrates his 67th birthday on May 30. He has been entertaining us with his craft for over three decades in the entertainment industry.

Besides being a film producer and an actor, Paresh Rawal was a member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha, representing the Ahmedabad East constituency from 2014 to 2019. He is politically affiliated with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

He has acted in movies that can make people light up with joy.

From Baburao Ganpatrao Apte in Hera Pheri, to Dr Ghungroo in Welcome, the veteran actor has made each character his own with his brilliant performances.

As the actor turns a year older on Monday, let us look back at some of his best comic roles:

1. Welcome

This movie is a favourite of many. The climax in this movie will have you rolling on the floor laughing. In the film, Paresh Rawal plays the role of Dr Dayal Ghungroo.

2. Bhagam Bhag

In this film, Paresh Rawal essays the role of Champak 'Champu' Chaturvedi. He plays the director and producer of a drama group.

If you want to enjoy a good laugh during these difficult times, then this is a must-watch. The whole movie is packed with laughter and funny sequences. Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar and Govinda have proved that they are a great combination.

3. Bhool Bhulaiyaa

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' (2007) is a psychological horror film, however, with a touch of humour. The story is insanely gripping and Parseh Rawal's role as Batukshankar Upadhyay is unforgettable.

4. Golmaal: Fun Unlimited

This film is undoubtedly one of the best ones from the Golmaal franchise. Here, Paresh Rawal plays the role of Somnath, a blind man. His character in the film created some of the most comical moments.

The flashback song Kyu Aage Peeche Dolte Ho, which also features his wife played by actress Sushmita Mukherjee, is truly adorable.

5. One Two Three

This movie revolves around three men who share the same name - Laxmi Narayan. The film also stars Suniel Shetty, Sameera Reddy, Esha Deol and Tusshar Kapoor. Meanwhile, Paresh Rawal's character sells undergarments and runs a business, 'Bulbul Lingerie,' with his son.

6. Hera Pheri

The list is incomplete without this film, one of the best ones of Paresh Rawal's career. Hera Pheri, and each character of the film, remain iconic till today. However, it wouldn't be wrong to say that it is Baburao that steals the attention on the screen.