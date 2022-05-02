Nushrratt Bharuccha to play condom sales executive in 'Janhit Mein Jaari'; film to release on June 10

Nushrratt Bharuccha is on a roll, to say the least. The actress is now all set to play the lead role in the film 'Janhit Mein Jaari', directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, post the success of her first solo lead project, 'Chhorii'.

Taking to her social media, Nushrratt shared, "Padh liya na? Ab ise bhi note karlo, #JanhitMeinJaari releasing in cinemas 10th June 2022 🔊"

She donned a plain tank top that read, "STALKING karne se sharam karo CONDOM istemal karne se nahin."

Nushrratt Bharuccha in her first solo lead, 'Chhorii', tried to put light on the issue of female infanticide.

'Janhit Mein Jaari' revolves around a young girl from Madhya Pradesh, who takes up the job of selling condoms in her town. The film traces her journey as she faces challenges due to social taboos, while also fighting back against her family and the neighbourhood.

Directed by Jai Basantu Singh and presented by Vinod Bhanushali and Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film is all set to hit the theatres on June 10.

