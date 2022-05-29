Nushrratt Bharuccha looks gorgeous in purple lehenga as she promotes 'Janhit Mein Jaari' in Jaipur

Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha recently took to her social media to share pictures of her latest outfit from the promotions of 'Janhit Mein Jaari'.

The actress has time and again left the audience speechless with her sizzling looks and on-point dressing sense. No matter what she wears, the actress is always ready to stun.

The actress was seen in a beautifully detailed purple lehenga and choli. She opted for open hair and oxidised jewellery.

Nushrratt, who made her Bollywood debut with Luv Ranjan’s 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' in 2011, recently completed 11 years in the industry.

Despite having no filmy background, Nushrratt has managed to establish herself as one of the best actresses in the industry. From 'Chhorii' to 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety', she has given several praiseworthy performances.

Meanwhile, the actress is all set to give another hit with her upcoming film ‘Janhit Mein Jaarii’. She will be also seen in 'Selfiee', 'Ram Setu', and Bellamkonda Sreenivas' next.