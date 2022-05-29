e-Paper Get App

Nushrratt Bharuccha looks gorgeous in purple lehenga as she promotes 'Janhit Mein Jaari' in Jaipur

The actress has time and again left the audience speechless with her sizzling looks and on-point dressing sense

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, May 29, 2022, 05:09 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha recently took to her social media to share pictures of her latest outfit from the promotions of 'Janhit Mein Jaari'.

The actress has time and again left the audience speechless with her sizzling looks and on-point dressing sense. No matter what she wears, the actress is always ready to stun.

The actress was seen in a beautifully detailed purple lehenga and choli. She opted for open hair and oxidised jewellery.

Nushrratt, who made her Bollywood debut with Luv Ranjan’s 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' in 2011, recently completed 11 years in the industry.

Despite having no filmy background, Nushrratt has managed to establish herself as one of the best actresses in the industry. From 'Chhorii' to 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety', she has given several praiseworthy performances.

Meanwhile, the actress is all set to give another hit with her upcoming film ‘Janhit Mein Jaarii’. She will be also seen in 'Selfiee', 'Ram Setu', and Bellamkonda Sreenivas' next.

Read Also
Alia Bhatt says 'give me my sunshine' as she shares photos from abroad; Arjun Kapoor's comment will...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEntertainmentBollywoodNushrratt Bharuccha looks gorgeous in purple lehenga as she promotes 'Janhit Mein Jaari' in Jaipur

RECENT STORIES

Navneet Rana takes fresh dig at CM Uddhav Thackeray, says 'shani needs to leave Maharashtra'

Navneet Rana takes fresh dig at CM Uddhav Thackeray, says 'shani needs to leave Maharashtra'

Sulking Azam Khan calmed after Kapil Sibal gets Rajya Sabha ticket, row over Rampur Lok Sabha seat...

Sulking Azam Khan calmed after Kapil Sibal gets Rajya Sabha ticket, row over Rampur Lok Sabha seat...

Nepal: Missing plane with 22 people on board, including 4 Indians, crashes near Lamche river

Nepal: Missing plane with 22 people on board, including 4 Indians, crashes near Lamche river

Sambhaji Chhatrapati out of Rajya Sabha poll race: Sanjay Raut meets Kolhapur royal family scion

Sambhaji Chhatrapati out of Rajya Sabha poll race: Sanjay Raut meets Kolhapur royal family scion

AIFF's new elected body should be in position by September end, will submit modified constitution by...

AIFF's new elected body should be in position by September end, will submit modified constitution by...