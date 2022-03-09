Nushrratt Bharuccha jets off to Bhopal to kickstart shoot for her next

Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha is currently currently running s tight schedule as she juggles between the shoots of multiple films. The actress took off to Bhopal for the shoot of her next film, which is currently under wraps.

The actress was spotted at the airport last night, looking her stylish best. Clad in a retro look, Nushrratt looked gorgeous as ever. She wore a trendy blouse with chain stitch work, paired with white pants and gold chain heels. Her tresses were left loose, simply accentuating the look.

Photos by Viral Bhayani

A source closed to the actress reveals, "This is third film Nushrratt will be shooting for in Bhopal, after Janhit Mein Jaari in the city of Chanderi and in other small towns for Chhorii. She recently wrapped up some patch work for Ram Setu, and now heads to her next. She has developed a special connect with Bhopal, shooting at remote locations there."

On the work front, she will be next seen in 'Hurdang', 'Chhorii 2', 'Janhit Mein Jaari', 'Ram Setu' and two unnannonuced projects.

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 01:25 PM IST